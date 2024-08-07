Andhra Minister Ponguru has announced that 100 Anna canteens to be open on Aug 15

VIJAYAWADA: Minister Ponguru Narayana has announced that 100 Anna canteens will be inaugurated across the State on August 15. During a video conference from the Secretariat, he reviewed the progress of canteen construction, siltation of sewage canals, and other issues.

The government plans to set up these canteens in 33 municipalities. Minister Narayana emphasised the importance of finalising kitchen arrangements and instructed municipal commissioners to prioritise the canteens for the next week. Officials assured that 100 canteens will be ready by August 10, with an additional 83 to be completed by August end.