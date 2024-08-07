Complete airports, harbours projects at earliest: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the previous YSRC regime of being vindictive for diluting several prestigious infrastructure projects launched by the TDP government between 2014 -19, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to put all those projects back on track.
Chairing a review meeting with the officials of the Infrastructure and Investment department at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the YSRC regime damaged the wealth creation centres by cancelling the infrastructure facility projects. He underscored the need for bringing them on track and completing them expeditiously.
Suggesting the officials to complete the works of all ports and fishing harbours without giving scope for any disputes, Naidu wanted the officials to take forward the activities of AP Maritime Board, AP Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation, Special Purpose Vehicles of different projects and the AP Inland Waterways Authority project. Apart from the AP Maritime master plan, maritime policy will also be rolled out, he said and asked the officials to take forward the inland waterways authority projects launched between 2014 - 19 after a lengthy exercise.
He said the proposed airports and airstrips at Dagadarthi of Nellore, Kuppam of Chittoor and Nagarjuna Sagar should be constructed. Similarly, an airport should also be developed at Mulapet of Srikakulam district. Administrative sanctions were given and land acquisition was completed for the said projects in the past, Naidu said.
Informing that the government is contemplating to make the airports and air strips available from 12 to 14 areas in the State, he told the officials to examine the construction of airports/ airstrips at Tadipatri of Anantapur district and Tuni of Kakinada district.
Directing the officials to bring institutions like flight training organizations to the State, he told them to formulate cargo transportation projects through airports.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is of the opinion that besides generation of employment opportunities, rapid development could be achieved by connecting airports, ports and national highways.
Instructing the officials to bring the AP Aviation Corporation under the ambit of GAD and the AP Digital Corporation under the Information and Public Relations department, he said the AP Towers Corporation be merged into the AP Digital Corporation.
Alleging that the YSRC regime spewed venom and ruined the AP Fibernet project rolled out by the TDP government in 2014-19 with a good intention, the Chief Minister said that with just 10 per cent expenditure, 9 lakh connections were given after arranging fibernet cables to a length of 24,000 kms through electric poles. However, the number of connections were now dropped to five lakh because of the reverse and inefficient administration by the previous government, he averred. Fibernet project drived into a debt of Rs 1,258 crore by the YSRC government, he charged.
On the occasion, Naidu directed the officials to restore the services through content corporation, drone corporation, AP towers corporation and gas infrastructure corporation, which were diluted by the previous government.
The Chief Minister told the officials to complete construction of Real Time Governance Centres in the districts and wanted them to interlink the CC Camera network to the RTG centres.
Highlights of CM’s review of irrigation projects
Interlinking of Godavari-Krishna-Penna, and Vamsadhara-Nagavali for drought-proofing the state
Filling up all reservoirs and minor irrigation tanks with water
Top priority to Polavaram project and completing the new Diaphragm Wall in two seasons (by next June)
Avoiding wastage of water and ensuring irrigation water to the last mile, last acre
Completing Veligonda, Chintalapudi lift irrigation phase I on priority basis