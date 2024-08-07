Complete airports, harbours projects at earliest: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the previous YSRC regime of being vindictive for diluting several prestigious infrastructure projects launched by the TDP government between 2014 -19, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to put all those projects back on track.

Chairing a review meeting with the officials of the Infrastructure and Investment department at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the YSRC regime damaged the wealth creation centres by cancelling the infrastructure facility projects. He underscored the need for bringing them on track and completing them expeditiously.

Suggesting the officials to complete the works of all ports and fishing harbours without giving scope for any disputes, Naidu wanted the officials to take forward the activities of AP Maritime Board, AP Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation, Special Purpose Vehicles of different projects and the AP Inland Waterways Authority project. Apart from the AP Maritime master plan, maritime policy will also be rolled out, he said and asked the officials to take forward the inland waterways authority projects launched between 2014 - 19 after a lengthy exercise.

He said the proposed airports and airstrips at Dagadarthi of Nellore, Kuppam of Chittoor and Nagarjuna Sagar should be constructed. Similarly, an airport should also be developed at Mulapet of Srikakulam district. Administrative sanctions were given and land acquisition was completed for the said projects in the past, Naidu said.

Informing that the government is contemplating to make the airports and air strips available from 12 to 14 areas in the State, he told the officials to examine the construction of airports/ airstrips at Tadipatri of Anantapur district and Tuni of Kakinada district.

Directing the officials to bring institutions like flight training organizations to the State, he told them to formulate cargo transportation projects through airports.