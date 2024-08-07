Impose President’s rule in Andhra Pradesh, demands Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the attack on his party workers and the worsening law and order situation, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated his demand for imposing President’s Rule in the State.

He visited a private hospital in Vijayawada on Tuesday, after returning from Bengaluru, to console his party leader Srinivas Rao and two other activists who were undergoing treatment after allegedly thrashed by TDP functionaries in Nawabpet area of Jaggaiahapet, NTR district on August 3.

Speaking to the newsmen outside the hospital, Jagan said, the attack was carried out in a pre-planned manner to assert dominance in the region. “I don’t understand what Chandrababu Naidu is going to achieve from this. It is only making people more averse and increasing their anger towards the State government. It will not be long before people will throw TDP into the Bay of Bengal,” he said.

The worsening law and order situation was brought to the notice of national parties, High Court and Supreme Court and with the unabated attacks going on, why the President’s Rule should not be imposed in the State, he questioned.

Expressing grief over the murder of his party activists in Seetaramapuram in Mahanandi mandal of Nandyala district, the YSRC chief said he will be visiting Seetaramapuram to console the family of Subbarayudu on August 9. Jagan criticized Naidu for neglecting governance and failing to focus on the promises made in the manifesto. He pointed out that CM had deceived farmers, women, and students by not fulfilling promises like Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement, Vasathi Deevena, zero-interest loans, and Matsyakara Bharosa. In contrast, YSRCP has consistently supported these groups, he said.

He criticized Chandrababu Naidu’s administration for prioritizing attacks and violence over the welfare of schools, education, and hospitals. He said the Chief Minister is attempting to create an atmosphere of fear to suppress dissent.