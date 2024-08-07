Kuppam YSRC MLC and aide booked for illegal sale of TTD Seva tickets

GUNTUR: A complaint was registered against Kuppam YSRC MLC KRJ Bharath and his employee for allegedly selling TTD recommendation letters illegally for various Sevas. It may be noted that based on the recommendations, the TTD provides tickets for various sevas. According to sources, Chittibabu, a resident of Guntur, filed a complaint with Arundalpet police on Tuesday against Bharath and his public relations officer, Mallikarjuna.

The complainants alleged that Bharath and his assistant sold tickets for the Tomala Seva in Tirumala and cheated them after taking money. They submitted details of online money transactions, WhatsApp chats, and other documentation to support their claims. They also informed the police that money was taken from several people in Guntur and demanded action against them. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Refuting allegations levelled against him, YSRC MLC KRJ Bharath said he does not need to stoop so low as he belongs to a bureaucrat family. “My father is an IAS and I was brought up with high moral values. I do not have any PRO named Mallikarjuna and don’t even know who he is. I contested against Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam and for that reason alone, they are defaming me. It’s a conspiracy and I will come back with full details,” he said.