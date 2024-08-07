Officials pressed to finalize vision document for Andhra's future by October 2nd

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Finance and Planning) Peeyush Kumar urged officials of all the departments to strive for the early preparation of Vision Document for ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047’ so as to get it released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 as desired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Principal Secretary held discussions on formulating the Vision Document with the officials of Medical and Health, Women and Child Welfare, Social Welfare, Environment and Forest, and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

As NITI Aayog has already prepared the draft vision document, he suggested that the officials lay special emphasis on making necessary changes going by the available natural resources and opportunities for the economic development of the State.

On the occasion, Peeyush Kumar asked the officials to submit their suggestions for preparation of the Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047 with emphasis on health, welfare, economic growth, environmental protection, social progress, sustainable development, good governance and other aspects.

Special Chief Secretaries MT Krishna Babu (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) and G Anantha Ramu (Environment and Forest), Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) A Surya Kumari and representatives from Tata Trust (Knowledge Partner) attended the meeting.