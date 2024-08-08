Heavy rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh on August 8

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the State on Thursday. Strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State for the same period.

Most places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema received rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Eluru, Guntur, NTR, Palnadu, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Annamayya,t, Chittoor, Nandyal, Tirupati, YSR districts in the State. The highest rainfall of 10 cm was recorded in Dhone of Nandyal district, Sulurpeta of Tirupati district, followed by 9 cm in Komarada of Parvathipuram Manyam district on Wednesday.