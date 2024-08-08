Three day training program for Sarpanches from today in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (APSIRDPR) Director B Mohamed Diwan Mydeen announced that a three-day training programme involving Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries will be held from August 8.

He said that focus will be laid on three issues including Sanitation and Solid Wealth Processing Centres (SWPC), Gram Panchayat Development Plan 2024-25 and maintenance of Street lights (LEDs) during the three-day training programme.

As per the targets fixed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan, it was decided to implement a 100-day action plan in the direction of achieving sustainable development of the State.

APSIRDPR Director Mohamed Diwan Mydeen stated that there are 13,325 Grama Panchayats in 660 mandals across Andhra Pradesh and there are elected Sarpanches for 13,189 Panchayats.

Similarly, there are approximately 14,989 Panchayat Secretaries (Grade 1, Grade 5) working in the department.

The training programme will be conducted across all the mandals and in case there are more than 50 candidates in a mandal, another batch will be conducted, Mydeen explained and called up on the Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries to take part in the programme without fail.