Transport Minister flags off 14 new buses in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport Mandapalli Ramprasad Reddy inaugurated 14 new buses procured by Vijayawada bus depot on Wednesday and reiterated that the State government is focussed on creating employment in the State-run APSRTC.

Speaking to the media, Ramprasad Reddy outlined APSRTC plans to purchase 1,400 new buses and informed that 400 buses were already brought and in operation. The State government is giving top priority to generate employment and increasing bus services. “This government is keen on improving facilities for passengers along with creating employment. We are discussing the issues faced by employees and will present them before CM N Chandrababu Naidu for a suitable solution,” he added.

Ramprasad Reddy revealed that they are going to procure another 700 battery operated buses under the Union government scheme in the phases.