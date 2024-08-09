Mangalagiri to be 'Gold Hub' of South India

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh revealed that the State government has embarked on a mission to position Mangalagiri as the ‘Gold Hub’ of South India.

Lokesh, along with his wife Nara Brahmani, inaugurated a Kalyana Manadapam constructed by Padmashali Bahuthama Sangam at Mangalagiri and offered special prayers at Sree Bhadravathi Sametha Bhavanarushi Swamy temple on Thursday.

He revealed that an area of 25 acres will be allocated to set up training and design institutes for goldsmiths in Mangalagiri. Assuring State government support to the initiatives taken up by Padmashali Bahuthama Sangam, Lokesh said that the government would take all measures to restore the glory of Mangalagiri weavers.

Stating that problems are aplenty in Mangalagiri constituency, the Minister promised to initiate steps to resolve them permanently.

He said that an action plan is in the works to enhance revenue of weavers, and reiterated that the GST issue would be resolved at the earliest soon and added, “I will take every initiative for the development of Mangalagiri constituency and request the cooperation of everyone irrespective political affiliations in this regard.”

While suggesting several steps to be taken for the welfare of the weavers and goldsmiths, MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the announcement of discussing the tax removal on handlooms at the GST Council and reimbursement of GST to weavers. MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha and others were present.