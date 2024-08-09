‘Memu Saitham’ to promote blood donation in Parvathipuram-Manyam district

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Memu Saitham, a blood donation awareness initiative, will be launched by District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Friday, and it will continue for 50 days at the mandal level.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Collector said, “The district administration will conduct blood donation camps in each mandal with an aim to collect at least 50 units of blood in the first phase of the campaign. The importance of blood donation, its impact on saving lives will be widely propagated in the first phase of Memu Saitham campaign. The details of blood donors and availability of stock will be put on a web portal for the benefit of needy patients.”

The initiative aims at overcoming the severe shortage of blood in the district, and it will be conducted under the aegis of district nodal officer Joint Collector and mandal nodal officers MPDOs.

Speaking to TNIE, District Coordinator of Hospital Services Dr Vagdevi said, “A majority of patients, especially pregnant women and children, have been suffering from anaemia due to lack of awareness on nutrition and hygiene health practices. We have only one blood bank at the Parvathipuram district hospital with a capacity of 400 units. We do not have the facility to supply the blood components like platelets and plasma. We need at least 10 units of blood per day to supply to patients. However, we have been collecting only 150 to 200 units per month.”