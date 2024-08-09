Power achieved through lies is not permanent: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the MLC by-elections, YSRC Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a series of meetings with Visakhapatnam district leaders on Thursday and said that a message should be sent across that injustice and exploitation will not prevail in the State.

He accused Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of committing atrocities with money power and highlighted the unfair practices in the Visakhapatnam Standing Committee elections, where misuse of power, corruption and intimidating voters using the police was rampant. He criticized that these actions by the TDP Coalition government are being portrayed as achievements by certain media outlets.

If YSRCP was to be in the same position as of TDP, they would not have contested the elections. “All these people won on the party symbol and flag. Misusing power by using the police undermines the very essence of justice,” he said.

The former Chief Minister highlighted that the “Super Six” promise made by the TDP coalition during the elections was completely broken and criticized the ruling alliance for providing false assurances, leading to people being left hungry and dissatisfied.

“We provided food to those who were hungry, but Chandrababu Naidu promised biryani. Now, both the food and biryani are gone, leaving people hungry again,” he remarked.

He pointed out the failure in governance over the past two months, citing ruined schools, deteriorating government hospitals, and farmers struggling for seeds. He assured that during his administration, services were delivered to the doorstep of every house, a practice that has since ceased under the NDA government. The YSRC chief mentioned that people are observing the lack of governance, law, and order, and the destruction of systems and added that Chandrababu got power through lies, and such power is not permanent. He reiterated that every promise made during the 2019 elections was kept under his leadership.

Jagan extended his support to every party worker facing harassment from the TDP-led NDA government, promising that the people would support them in overcoming these challenges. He recounted his political harassment, being jailed for 16 months, but highlighted that the struggles for the people placed him back in power.

The meeting was attended by members of MPTC and ZPTC from Pendurthi, Payakaraopeta, and Narsipatnam Assembly constituencies.