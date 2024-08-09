TDP takes cautious stance on Waqf Bill, YSRC opposes it

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: The Telugu Desam Party, which is part of the NDA government at the Centre, has suggested that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. After the bill was introduced by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, TDP MP from Amalapuram Ganti Harish Mathur said the bill should be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee if any issues need to be studied.

Though it is part of the NDA government, the TDP does not want to antagonise minorities. During the run-up to elections, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu promised to ensure that the rights of minorities are well protected.

On the other hand, the YSRC strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. YSRC floor leader in the Lok Sabha PV Mithun Reddy urged the Union government to seek the views of the Muslim community before advancing the bill. He aligned with the criticism voiced by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi regarding the bill.

The YSRC’s opposition to the bill was on expected lines as a considerable part of its support base is minorities. “Ours is a secular party and the bill is non-secular. Hence, we have opposed it,” Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, senior YSRC leader and former deputy chief minister told TNIE. “Waqf properties are donations given in the form of lands to protect and support mosques and dargahs. The income generated from those lands is meant for the upkeep of these structures,” he asserted. When pointed out that when in power, the YSRC supported all the bills tabled by the NDA, Amzath Basha said the party had only given issue-based support to the NDA.