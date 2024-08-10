Andhra Deputy CM Pawan increases Independence Day funding for panchayats

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced the enhancement of funds allocated for Independence Day celebrations to panchayats. In a press statement released on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister revealed the enhancement of funds: Rs 10,000 from Rs 100 to minor panchayats and Rs 25,000 to Rs 250 major panchayats. The funding will be the same for Republic Day celebrations as well.

In the press release, the actor-turned politician mentioned that the allocations were based on the 2011 census and noted that there has been no change in the funds given to panchayats for the past 34 years.

He stated it has been decided to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner in every village and habitation and it was decided to ensure availability of funds for panchayats for that purpose.