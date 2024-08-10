Andhra Deputy CM Pawan increases Independence Day funding for panchayats

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced the enhancement of funds allocated for Independence Day celebrations to panchayats. In a press statement released on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister revealed the enhancement of funds: Rs 10,000 from Rs 100 to minor panchayats and Rs 25,000 to Rs 250 major panchayats. The funding will be the same for Republic Day celebrations as well.
In the press release, the actor-turned politician mentioned that the allocations were based on the 2011 census and noted that there has been no change in the funds given to panchayats for the past 34 years.
He stated it has been decided to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner in every village and habitation and it was decided to ensure availability of funds for panchayats for that purpose.
Pawan Kalyan observed that celebrating the national festivals with the amount allocated for three and half decades is not possible. “Recently some sarpanches brought the issue of funds allocated for celebrating national festivals. I was astonished to find out that the amount sanctioned for such programmes was not revised for the past 34 years. Hence, we have decided to increase the amount to Rs 10,000 for minor panchayats and Rs 25,000 for major panchayats,” he said.
Besides, new guidelines were issued to panchayats concerning the celebration of the Independence Day and Republic Day. Programmes inculcating patriotic spirit among the people should be organised. Competitions like essay writing, debate, quiz, on the importance of Independence Day, Republic Day, Constitutional values, local self-government must be conducted along with sports and cultural activities in the schools, both government and private, under the jurisdiction of every Panchayat, he mandated.
The Deputy CM also stressed the need to honour freedom fighters, armed personnel, and sanitation workers.