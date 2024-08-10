Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC denies anticipatory bail for retired CID officer Vijay Paul

The Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected anticipatory bail for Vijay Paul, with the police directed to file a detailed counter by August 20 amid questions over the validity of the complaint from TDP MLA Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday rejected the interim anticipatory bail plea of retired CID Superintendent of Police Vijay Paul, following a case registered against him based on a complaint from TDP MLA K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Justice V Radhakrishna Krupasagar directed the police department to file a counter with full details and adjourned the case to August 20. The petitioner’s counsel questioned the maintainability of the implead petition and the validity of Raghu Rama’s complaint and argued that if such baseless allegations are levelled against an investigation officer, it would hinder the proper conduct of investigations.

