Andhra Minister Ponguru pledges to improve public administration at Nellore grievance forum

NELLORE; Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dr Ponguru Narayana, has committed to promptly addressing public grievances and improving public administration quality.

Narayana, along with Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, hosted a special public grievance redressal forum at Tikkana Bhavan within the Collectorate premises. The event was attended by Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, district Collector O Anand, and SP Krishna Kant.

The forum, which drew a large number of petitioners, featured a notable moment when the Minister personally approached Parvati, a disabled woman from Padarupalli, to receive her petition and assured her of a resolution. The Minister explained that the forum was organised following directives from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasising that the objective is not to collect petitions but to offer prompt solutions wherever possible. He said issues requiring field-level inspection are under review, while those needing state-level intervention are being forwarded.

He assured that efforts are underway to streamline administration and enhance the efficiency of public service delivery, signalling a shift towards more effective public governance. Responding to queries, he said strict action would be taken against irregularities in Jagananna Layouts and cases of forgery at the Nellore Municipal Office and District Health Department Office.