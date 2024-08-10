Andhra Pradesh: Drop in municipal school enrolment

VIJAYAWADA: The municipal schools are facing a severe decline in students enrolment and a shortage of resources, particularly teachers.

These number of students decreased from over 4,30,000 to 3, 90,000 in the 2024-25 academic year, and the teachers fear that the situation may worsen in the coming days.

There are currently 335 high schools, among the 2,115 municipal schools across the State. Only 13,500 teachers are teaching about 3, 90,000 students.

State president of Municipal Teachers Federation S Rama Krishna emphasised, “Each high school lacks two or three subject teachers, leading parents to prefer private schools for their children’s future. There are approximately 2,400 vacancies for the posts of school assistants needed in high schools.” The situation is dire in schools like KNR High School in Nellore, which still displays a ‘No Vacancy’ board annually due to high demand.

Despite having 1,950 students, the school has 25 teachers, resulting in a student-teacher ratio of 78:1. “At least 20 more teachers are needed here,” said the school administration.

EV Krishna Rao, School Assistant, Tadepalligudem, told TNIE that Muddam Satynarayana Municipal School in Subbarao Peta which had 600 students earlier now has 420 students but only 11 teachers.

He said not a single promotion or transfer has been made in five years where there are gaps in municipal schools after monitoring undertaken by the school education department, he added.