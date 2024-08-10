Law & order situation in Andhra Pradesh deteriorating: Jagan

MAHANANDI (NANDYAL): Former Chief Minister and YSRC party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoled the bereaved family members of YSRC functionary Pasupuleti Subbarayudu, who was recently killed in an alleged TDP activists attack and said that not only the perpetrators but also those who orchestrated the crimes should be held accountable.

Speaking to media on Friday after consoling the family of Subbarayudu in Seeharamapuram village of Mahanandi mandal, Jagan lambasted TDP coalition government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. The names of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should be added as co-accused in such cases, he demanded.

The YSRC chief said Subbarayudu was hacked to death in his own home while the police remained mute spectators. “Though police were alerted about the increasing tensions in the village and the possibility of a violent attack, no additional forces were sent. Further, attackers were allowed flee the scene after committing murder,” he alleged.

Expressing dismay at lack of reaction from the police, despite the gathering of a mob of 35-40 people armed with sticks, sickles and even guns, Jagan said, had they deployed additional forces, a life would not have been lost.

Jagan reiterated that 30 such incidents of murders have happened since change of guard in the State. “They are creating fear psychosis among their opponents and unless the people behind such acts are brought to book such incidents cannot be curtailed,” he said.

YSRC would move courts to seek justice for Subbarayudu’s family and to ensure the safety of party workers and their families, he said and vowed to fight until those responsible, including those who orchestrated the attacks, are brought to justice and jailed.