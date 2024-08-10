Will eradicate poverty among tribals: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu vowed to eradicate poverty among tribal communities through a comprehensive plan. Speaking at the World Tribal Day celebrations, Naidu expressed concern over the dire conditions faced by tribal people, who still resort to carrying patients in slings (dolis) during medical emergencies, despite the advancements in technology like artificial intelligence. He assured the public that these conditions would change.

Naidu emphasised that poverty among tribals will be eliminated through a targeted approach. He announced the setting up of study circles exclusively for Adivasis in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati to help uplift the community. Addressing a gathering of tribals to mark the World Adivasi Day, he highlighted the State government’s commitment to the welfare of these marginalised communities.

During the event, the Chief Minister participated in the Thimsa dance alongside tribal women and later presented a saree to the Goddess revered by the Adivasis. He announced the launch of the ‘Chaitanyam 2.0’ (Awareness-2.0) programme, aimed at the overall progress of tribal communities. He also promised to provide road connectivity to 2,191 tribal villages and to ensure safe drinking water is supplied to every tribal household at an expenditure of Rs 2,373 crore.