Will eradicate poverty among tribals: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu vowed to eradicate poverty among tribal communities through a comprehensive plan. Speaking at the World Tribal Day celebrations, Naidu expressed concern over the dire conditions faced by tribal people, who still resort to carrying patients in slings (dolis) during medical emergencies, despite the advancements in technology like artificial intelligence. He assured the public that these conditions would change.
Naidu emphasised that poverty among tribals will be eliminated through a targeted approach. He announced the setting up of study circles exclusively for Adivasis in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati to help uplift the community. Addressing a gathering of tribals to mark the World Adivasi Day, he highlighted the State government’s commitment to the welfare of these marginalised communities.
During the event, the Chief Minister participated in the Thimsa dance alongside tribal women and later presented a saree to the Goddess revered by the Adivasis. He announced the launch of the ‘Chaitanyam 2.0’ (Awareness-2.0) programme, aimed at the overall progress of tribal communities. He also promised to provide road connectivity to 2,191 tribal villages and to ensure safe drinking water is supplied to every tribal household at an expenditure of Rs 2,373 crore.
He made it clear that his government would not engage in discriminatory or vindictive politics, emphasising that public funds looted by leaders of the previous YSRC government would be recovered and redirected to the welfare of the poor.
He further announced plans to promote organic products and boost the production of Araku coffee.
Naidu also committed Rs 500 crore to complete the construction of the Paderu Medical College and revealed plans to set up a museum in Lambasingi to honour freedom fighters.
He expressed deep concern over the persistent poverty among Adivasis and stressed the need for immediate change.
Highlighting the recent announcement of District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitments to fill 16,347 vacant posts, Naidu promised free coaching for Adivasi candidates preparing for these exams.
He criticised the previous government for withdrawing several welfare programmes, assuring that his administration would reinstate these schemes more effectively.
He also announced the upcoming establishment of Anna Canteens in tribal areas and informed the gathering that the Land Titling Act had been revoked to prevent illegal land grabs, a practice he attributed to the previous government’s attempts to exploit innocent individuals.