Andhra Pradesh HC Chief Justice expresses concern over 45% rise in crimes against kids

GUNTUR: The Annual State-Level Stakeholders Conference 2024 on protecting the rights of children with disabilities was organised by the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee, in collaboration with the State government’s Department of Women Development, Child Welfare, Differently Abled, and Senior Citizens. The event took place on Saturday and featured addresses from AP High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, JCC member Dr Justice VRK Krupa Sagar, and Juvenile Justice Committee Chairperson Justice G Narendar.

During the conference, Chief Justice Thakur highlighted the alarming statistics from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), revealing that 1.62 lakh crimes against children were reported in 2023, alongside 83,350 cases of missing children.

He expressed concern over the 45% increase in child kidnappings and attacks, lamenting that such heinous crimes persist even in modern times. Notably, he pointed out that from 2021 to 2022, out of 1,004 sexual assault cases reported against children, 900 involved known perpetrators.

Justice Thakur emphasised the need for heightened awareness at schools, colleges, and among parents through various channels. He urged all attendees to contribute actively to preventing crimes against children. Furthermore, he called for equal opportunities and facilities for specially-abled children, stressing the importance of developing inclusive infrastructure in educational institutions.