Free sand policy brought relief to all in the construction sector, says Ravindra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Minister for Mines and Geology, and Excise Kollu Ravindra warned that stringent measures would be taken against those who obstruct the implementation of the free sand policy. He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to rescuing the construction sector from its ongoing crisis by reintroducing the free sand policy.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Minister Ravindra said that the free sand policy has brought immense relief to all stakeholders in the construction sector, including workers. According to Mines Department estimates, approximately 47 lakh metric tonnes of sand are currently available in sand depots, with an additional 71 lakh metric tonnes at de-siltation points. The Minister urged the public to wait for one or two months as the government finalises the modalities of the free sand supply. He assured that a comprehensive and foolproof policy would soon be implemented, addressing the challenges faced by the construction sector over the past five years due to sand shortages.

Ravindra stated that about 80 lakh workers from various sectors, who rely on construction activities, are optimistic following the introduction of the free sand policy. He highlighted that one lakh metric tonnes of sand are available in the district, with eight sand reaches becoming operational from Monday.

However, he acknowledged the lack of coordination between various departments in implementing the sand policy. East Godavari Collector P Prasanthi reported that 14 cases have been registered related to illegal sand transportation, with Rs 8.82 lakh in penalties collected so far.

