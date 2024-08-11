YSRC seeks Guv audience to explain TDP 'atrocities'

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has sought an appointment of Governor S Abdul Nazeer to explain the atrocities of TDP with the latest being the vandalism at Dr BR Ambedkar statue. A letter to this effect was written by former minister Merugu Nagarjuna to the Governor.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader Kaile Anil Kumar termed the vandalism at DR BR Ambedkar Statue as a heinous act and criticized the TDP-led NDA government for its inaction, stating that it reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Speaking to media on Saturday, he alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has no respect for Dr BR Ambedkar, and he has never visited the Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada. He demanded immediate action against those responsible for the attack and expressed his dismay at the government’s failure to respond to the incident.