Andhra Pradesh government to re-engage 3,619 contract junior lecturers

VIJAYAWADA: Kona Sashidhar, Secretary of the School Education Department in a release, announced that the State government has granted permission to re-engage 3,619 eligible contract junior lecturers in government junior colleges for the 2024-2025 academic year. The contract period is set from June 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025, with a one-month break under the ‘no work, no pay’ principle.

Lecturers welcomed the swift re-engagement orders after the issue was raised with HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. Kummarakunta Suresh, Chairman of the Contract Lecturers Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC), expressed gratitude for the order but urged an amendment to align with the previous policy under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, which allowed for a 12-month contract with a 10-day break. He criticised the previous YSRC government for changing this to a one-month break.

Kalluri Sreenivas, Co-Chairman of the Contract Lecturers JAC, AP, called for payment of the May 2024 honorarium, noting that lecturers continued working on various duties in May despite the contract ending on April 30.