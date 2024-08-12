Helping those in need is a virtue and blessing, says TDP leader

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State working secretary Bommasani Subbarao emphasised that true virtue and blessings in life can only be attained by helping those in need. Subbarao, along with the National President of the Minority Rights Protection Samithi, Mohammad Farooq Shibli, inaugurated a free mega medical camp in collaboration with Hope Wins Hospital and the Minority Rights Protection Samithi’s womens’ division at Maulanagar.

Subbarao lauded the camp organisers for their dedicated services. Womens’ division working president Dr Shama Sultana presided over the camp, in which a team of specialist doctors conducted examinations to patients for various diseases.

Farooq Shibli noted that the Minority Rights Protection Samithi, which serves as a cornerstone for minority communities, is involved in numerous service initiatives, such as free medical camps organised in various parts of the State.

Samithi general secretary MN Mehepara, Dr Sarika Shaikh, Dr Ahmed Shafi Shaikh, and others took part in the programme.