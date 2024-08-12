Name proposed Telugu University after NTR, urges Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: Padma Bhushan Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad commended Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allocating Rs 50 crore for the establishment of a Telugu University.

Lakshmi Prasad, who is currently visiting the United States of America in the capacity of Vishwa Hindi Parishad President, urged the Chief Minister to name the proposed Telugu University after the former Chief Minister NTR as promised previously, in a release on Sunday.

Acharya Lakshmi Prasad highlighted that the government is actively working towards establishing both Telugu and Ambedkar Universities in the State.

He said the university was originally conceived by Nadamuri Taraka Ramarao in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, where the former Chief Minister also served as its chancellor, and urged the TDP-led NDA government to honour this legacy.