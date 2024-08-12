Palnadu: RPF personnel foils robbery attempt on train

GUNTUR: Alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel foiled a robbery attempt on the Narsapur-Chennai Express in Palnadu district on Saturday at midnight.

According to the information reaching here, a gang of robbers entered the S10, S13, and B5 coaches after reportedly stopping the train on an overbridge in Macherla.

A woman raised an alarm as the unidentified miscreants tried to steal her gold chain. Noticing the RPF personnel, the robbers panicked and fled, aborting their attempt.

The dacoits jumped off the train, pelting stones at the police as they escaped. The train was delayed for over 30 minutes between Nadikudi and Pondugala.