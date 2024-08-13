High alert continues in Kurnool, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL / VIJAYAWADA: High alert continues in Kurnool and Anantapur districts located downstream of the Tungabhadra dam, from where large volume of water is being released after one of its crest gates was washed away late Saturday night.
Experts are studying how to stop the water flow from the sluice, where the crest gate was washed away.
Meanwhile, outflow from the Tungabhadra dam is being regulated. Kurnool and other towns adjacent to the river continue to be on alert.
According to sources, inflows to the Sunkesula barrage located downstream of the Tungabhadra dam stood at the discharge rate of 88,680 cusecs at 8 pm, and the outflow from the barrage downstream was at the same discharge rate. While the outflow through the spillway was at the discharge rate of 86,220 cusecs, which flows into Srisailam, water was being released to the KC Canal at 2,445 cusecs.
People living downstream of the Sunkesula Barrage, particularly Kurnool City, have been put on high alert as the inflows and outflows are expected to increase further. Similarly, those living along the KC Canal too have been put on alert.
Srisailam proj and Nagarjuna Sagar gates closed
To the relief of Srisialam project officials, the inflows from the Jurala project on Krishna river upstream have decreased significantly as the rains have stopped in the upper catchment areas. All the gates of Srisailam have been closed, and only water is being released for the production of hydroelectricity. Similarly, the gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar project downstream of the Srisailam have been closed. However, high alert continues at all the projects in the State on the Krishna river, including Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.
Meanwhile, Kurnool District Collector Ranjit Basha and SP G Bindu Madhav are closely monitoring the situation. Revenue, police and other officials are on standby, particularly in Kowthalam, Kosigi, Mantralayalm, C Belagal and Nandavaram mandals.
People have been advised not to venture into the river even for fishing as the flood level is increasing steadily. Meanwhile, SDRF teams have been readied, and even NDRF has been put on alert. Officials said the situation is totally under control and there is no need for panic.