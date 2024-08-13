High alert continues in Kurnool, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL / VIJAYAWADA: High alert continues in Kurnool and Anantapur districts located downstream of the Tungabhadra dam, from where large volume of water is being released after one of its crest gates was washed away late Saturday night.

Experts are studying how to stop the water flow from the sluice, where the crest gate was washed away.

Meanwhile, outflow from the Tungabhadra dam is being regulated. Kurnool and other towns adjacent to the river continue to be on alert.

According to sources, inflows to the Sunkesula barrage located downstream of the Tungabhadra dam stood at the discharge rate of 88,680 cusecs at 8 pm, and the outflow from the barrage downstream was at the same discharge rate. While the outflow through the spillway was at the discharge rate of 86,220 cusecs, which flows into Srisailam, water was being released to the KC Canal at 2,445 cusecs.

People living downstream of the Sunkesula Barrage, particularly Kurnool City, have been put on high alert as the inflows and outflows are expected to increase further. Similarly, those living along the KC Canal too have been put on alert.