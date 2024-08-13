IMD forecasts heavy rains in isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh on August 13

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rains likely at isolated places in the Rayalaseema region, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the State on Tuesday.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State for the same period.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the Rayalaseema region while one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall.

The highest rainfall of 14 cm was received in Nagari of Chittoor district, followed by Arogyavaram in Annamayya district, 6 cm of Mandapalle and Gurramkonda of the same district.

While Palasamudram of Chittoor and Muddanur of YSR districts received 4 cm of rainfall.

Rainfall up to 3 cm was received in some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts.