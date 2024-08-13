New industrial policy should win trust of investors: CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the new Industrial Policy of Andhra Pradesh should ensure that the State competes with the top five States in the country in terms of industrial development.

Going through a presentation given by Industries Minister TG Bharath and officials on the draft New Industrial Development Policy 2024-29 at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said steps should be taken in the direction of achieving 15% growth rate. The officials should study the suggestions of NITI Aayog in formulation of the new industrial policy, besides focusing on the restoration of brand image of AP pertaining to industries, he said.

Recalling that AP stood top in the country during 2014-19 in terms of incentives given for the establishment of industries, infrastructure facilities, Ease of Doing Business, Naidu said the new industrial policy should win the confidence of industrialists. The Public Private Partnership and P4 (Public Private People Partnership) should be included in the new industrial policy, Naidu said.

With 10 ports and 10 airports, improved road connectivity and logistic support, AP is far ahead of several other States, he said and felt that the facilities available in Andhra Pradesh should be attractive to investors to set up industries in the State.

Compared to the West Coast, the East Coast with better road, rail and air connectivity is a favourable destination in all aspects for those keen on establishing industries, the Chief Minister observed and asked the officials to take steps to promote rapid industrial development in the State.

He felt that industries can be set up within a short span if there is a proper mechanism for speedy sanction of all the required approvals.

“We all should work in the direction of getting any new industry that is coming to India to AP first. In the past, Hero Motors went to Karnataka and Apollo Tyres went to Telangana, and they were brought back to AP,” Naidu said.

Industrialists’ meeting

Revealing that a meeting with industrialists will be held on August 16, the Chief Minister urged the officials to convene another meeting on August 23 to discuss the proposed AP Industrial Development Policy