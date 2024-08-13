YSRC senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana files nomination for Visakhapatnam MLC bypoll

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister and YSRC senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana filed his nomination for MLC byelection of Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency on Monday.

Araku MP G Thanujarani, GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, former ministers Budi Mutyalanaidu, Kurasala Kannababu and former MP Botcha Jhansi accompanied the YSRC MLC candidate to the district Collectorate.

Addressing the newsmen after filing his nomination, Botcha Satyanarayana informed that 530 out of total 838 voters are in YSRC favour. “I wonder how the NDA is fielding their candidate when there is a margin of 300 votes. Moreover, reports indicate that they are giving ticket to a businessman named Dileep Chakravarthy. Is the NDA giving MLC ticket to Dileep Chakravarthy for business? It is unfair how they are giving ticket to a businessman. Therefore, we are organising a camp to safeguard my voters from the NDA poaching,” Botcha Satyanarayana said.