GMC’s steps up efforts for a pollution-free Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), with support from United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), is actively working to make the city pollution-free, stated GMC Commissioner (FAC) S Harikrishna.

During a visit to the floating solar plant at Sangam Jagarlamudi’s summer storage tank on Tuesday, he highlighted the project’s significance. Under UNIDO’s Sustainable Cities Integrated Approach Pilot Project, which aims to promote low-emission and resilient development, a 500 KWP floating solar power project has been set up in Guntur at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore.

The plant generates 650 to 1,300 units of electricity per day, used to power motors for drinking water supply, saving Rs 12,530 daily on electricity costs, with additional electricity worth Rs 4,555 sold. Harikrishna instructed officials to meticulously record the plant’s electricity output. Additionally, the solar plant helps reduce water evaporation from the storage tank. He also directed engineering officials to draft proposals for setting up more solar projects on vacant GMC lands in the future.