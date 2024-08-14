Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Andhra today

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the State on Wednesday.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State for the same period.

A few places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall.

The highest rainfall of 9 cm was received in Tanakal, Amadagur of Sri Satya

Sai district, Punganur in Chittoor district, followed by 8 cm in Kadiri of Sri Satya Sai district, Madanapalle of Annamayya district, 7 cm in Hindupur of Sri Satya Sai district, 6 cm in Dhamarvaram and Penukonda of Sri Satya Sai district, Rainfall up to 6 cm was received in some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and several places in the Rayalaseema districts.