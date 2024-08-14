ISRO scientists behind India’s tech progress: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan lauded the dedication and contributions of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, calling them the unsung but true heroes behind India’s technological progress.

During his visit to Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on Tuesday, where he attended as the chief guest for National Space Day celebrations organised by ISRO, Pawan Kalyan emphasised the sacrifices these scientists make in their pursuit of excellence.

The Deputy Chief Minister praised their relentless work ethic, noting how they endure intense pressure, often sacrificing sleep, food, and family time to achieve their goals. “Their zeal and determination to contribute to the nation are unparalleled. The country owes a great debt to these scientists. It’s essential for the younger generation to learn about their dedication and draw inspiration from it,” he stated.