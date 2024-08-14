Andhra Pradesh

NDA opts out of Vizag MLC bypoll

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling NDA decided to opt out of the fray for the MLC byelection of Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency.

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a teleconference with NDA leaders on Tuesday, expressed his decision on the final day to file nominations. It was learnt that Naidu, while asserting that winning the byelection would not be a tough task, maintained that dignity should be followed in politics.

Although NDA leaders suggested Naidu to field a candidate, Naidu took the final call not to contest the election, sources said and added that the decision was welcomed by the NDA leaders.

