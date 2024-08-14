‘Red Book’ Constitution enforced in Andhra Pradesh: Former CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: The Red Book Constitution is enforced in the State, alleged YSRC chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and raised concerns over the decline of law and order. Accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of encouraging vendettas and destabilising rural communities, Jagan asserted, “These injustices are fuelling public anger, which will lead to a YSRC victory in the next elections.”

The YSRC chief met with representatives of local bodies from the Madugula, Anakapalle, and Chodavaram constituencies and reaffirmed his belief emphasising that their good work would not go unnoticed. He expressed confidence of regaining lost glory in the next general elections.

Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, Jagan highlighted that 99 per cent of the promises made in their YSRC manifesto were successfully implemented during his tenure, despite the severe financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He accused Naidu of misleading the public with false promises such as unemployment allowances to the youth among others. Those unfulfilled promises have led to significant public dissatisfaction within just two and a half months of the new government taking office, he asserted.

Jagan alleged that programmes such as Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, zero-interest loans, Vidya Deevena (fee reimbursement), Matsyakara Bharosa, and Vahana Mitra, which were consistently delivered during the his tenure, have been discontinued or delayed now.

The return of Janmabhoomi Committees and the neglect of crop insurance premiums have further compounded the challenges faced by the public, he said and assured that the YSRC would continue to work with unwavering commitment to the people.