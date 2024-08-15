DGP serves memos on 16 IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has issued memos to 16 IPS officers, who are currently awaiting new postings, instructing them to report daily to the police headquarters in Mangalagiri.

The officers are required to sign the attendance register both upon arrival at 10 am and before leaving in the evening. In the memorandum, DGP Tirumala Rao specified that these officers must be present in the office throughout the day, ready to attend to any urgent assignments.

The officers who received the directive include former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu, former CID Chief N Sanjay, DG rank officer PV Sunil Kumar, former NTR District Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, IG rank officers G Pala Raju and Kolli Raghurami Reddy, DIG rank officers RN Ammi Reddy, Ch Vijaya Rao, and Vishal Gunni, as well as SP rank officers KKN Anburajan, Y Rishanth Reddy, Y Ravi Shankar Reddy, K Raghuveera Reddy, P Parameshwar Reddy, P Joshua, and Krishna Kanth Patil.

The State government, following the Telugu Desam Party’s rise to power, conducted a significant reshuffle of IPS officers in all wings rank, leaving these 16 officers awaiting new assignments. The DGP’s memo emphasised the importance of their availability at the headquarters for any tasks that may arise. When contacted, DGP Tirumala Rao was unavailable for comment.