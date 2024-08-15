Evolve action plan to make State a hub of startups: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to formulate plans to transform Andhra Pradesh into a Startup hub, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the State must be on top in Information Technology (IT) and Electronics.

Chairing a review on IT, Electronics, Communications, and Real Time Governance System at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister, while observing that several IT Companies evincing interest to expand their services in second class category cities, wanted the officials to work in that direction to attract more IT firms to the State.

Naidu suggested the officials take the support of IIM Visakhapatnam, IIT Tirupati and other premier institutions to identify the startups adopting best policies and to initiate measures to bring them to the State. He asked the officials to work in the direction of extending better services to the people and identify a suitable location to set up a drone testing park in the State. He mentioned that the SRM and Reliance are contemplating to set up an Artificial Intelligence University and Artificial Data Centre.