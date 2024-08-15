Mayor, 11 YSRC corporators of OMC join TDP

ONGOLE: In a significant political shift on Wednesday, the YSRC suffered a major blow. On Wednesday, a total of 12 councillors, including Mayor Sujatha and Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana (Bujji), travelled to MLA D Janardhana Rao’s residence in T Naidupalem village to formally join the TDP.

MLA Rao welcomed the councillors, presenting them with TDP scarves. He expressed his satisfaction with the development, stating, “It gives us pleasure that the OMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and many corporators have joined TDP for the development of the city. Now, we will jointly work for the comprehensive development of Ongole in a phased manner. I heartily welcome all the leaders into the party.”

The MLA took the opportunity to reaffirm the government’s commitment to rooting out corruption, vowing to investigate and punish those involved in various scams during the previous YSRC administration. With the support of ex-officio members, including two MLAs and an MP, the TDP now holds an absolute majority in the 50-member OMC council.

Mayor Sujatha, speaking to TNIE, expressed confidence in the future, noting that she had received assurances regarding her position within the TDP. “For a few days, I have been consulting my leaders about joining TDP. As they did not clear my doubts and delayed the decision, I, along with some corporators, made the choice ourselves for the development of Ongole. The MLA responded positively and respectfully, inviting us wholeheartedly into the party. I am confident that my journey with the new party will go smoothly,” she stated.

Rumours are circulating in Ongole’s political circles that former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, dissatisfied with the YSRC’s strategies, is contemplating a move to the JSP along with the remaining OMC councillors and his followers.