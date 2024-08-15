PIL in Andhra Pradesh HC for transfer of cases against CM Chandrababu Naidu, others

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the transfer of cases registered against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, ministers N Lokesh, P Narayana, K Atchannaidu, K Ravindra, MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh, Vemuri Hari Krishna Prasad, and a few companies to the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the State government to file a counter with full details on Wednesday.

Hearing the PIL, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), and adjourned the case hearing to September 11.

Stating that cases related to alleged irregularities in Skill Development, Liquor, AP FiberNet, assigned lands, sand, and inner ring road alignment against Chandrababu Naidu and others could not be investigated impartially in the existing circumstances, senior journalist and Swarnandra Patrika editor Bala Gangadhar Tilak filed a PIL seeking the transfer of these cases to the CBI and ED.

The petitioner’s counsel, Sripada Prabhakar, argued that the PIL was filed under extraordinary circumstances, as the accused in these seven cases are now in power, and the police department in the State will not be able to investigate the cases impartially. He pointed out that two officers, Sanjay and K Raghuram Reddy, who were investigating the case and who had filed the charge sheet in court, were removed from the investigation. When asked about the charge sheet details, the petitioner’s counsel explained the situation, and it was recorded by the court.