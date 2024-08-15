Two held for raping minor girls in Guntur

GUNTUR: Two minor girls were allegedly kidnapped, and one was raped in Guntur. The incident came to light after police arrested two suspects on Wednesday. According to police, the main accused, Gopi (23), a resident of Guntur who works as a private driver, befriended an intermediate girl staying at a social welfare hostel. On Monday, he and his friend Manikanta kidnapped her and another girl from the hostel and took them to a flat in Rajiv Gruha Kalpa Colony, where Gopi raped the girl.

They dropped the girls near the hostel and fled. Upon discovering the girls missing, the warden alerted the police, who began searching for them. Based on a complaint, police filed a case and launched an investigation and arrested them.