Evolve system to enhance ease of sand booking: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to improvise the implementation mechanism to enhance the Ease of Booking for consumers, facilitate transportation, streamline operations, and strengthen the vigilance mechanism as part of the free sand policy.

During a review meeting on free sand policy on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to develop an online application for hassle-free booking of sand by consumers, so they will be able to book sand either from the online application or by visiting their village/ward secretariats.

The customers will be informed of the scheduled delivery date on which sand will be delivered to them. To ensure sand is supplied only to genuine consumers and to avoid middlemen, the State government will undertake periodic audits of sand consumed through a third-party agency.

The government will be introducing a Vehicle Empanelment process, ensuring only the registered and verified vehicles are used for transportation. Consumers will have a flexibility to choose between their own vehicles or registered vehicles for transportation. The system will ensure seamless vehicle allocation and efficient sand loading. Transportation charges shall be paid by the consumers directly.

The Chief Minister further instructed that detailed guidelines for improving the Ease of Booking, and efficient Sand Operations shall be formulated and uploaded in the public domain for feedback.