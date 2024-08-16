Gross earnings of SCR Vijayawada division touch Rs 2,030 crore till July 2024

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil said the division is performing well in the freight and passenger segments due to the dedicated and coordinated efforts of the staff.

Hoisting the national flag to mark Independence Day on Thursday, he said Divisional Gross Earnings till July 2024 are Rs 2,030 crore. He said the division registered an increase of 16.7% increase than the previous year. The DRM stated in terms of loading there is an increase of 9% over the corresponding period of last year

He emphasised that many large-scale infrastructural works, safety works like Automatic Block Signalling (ABS), and new lines are underway and shall always remain a top priority for the division. He highlighted that there is a clear roadmap for the division to breach the Rs 4,000 crore freight earnings again this year.

RPF personnel demonstrated loading of 9mm and AK 47 machine guns in the blindfolded and normal manner in under one minute. An official demonstrated the bomb detection in a suitcase in front of the packed audience. Women Railway Protection Force (RPF) also demonstrated several weapon drills which was widely appreciated by the audience.

Narendra A Patil presented certificates to winners of the competitions conducted by the Personnel Department on Independence Day. The children from various schools took part in the cultural programmes.