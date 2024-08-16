Pawan Kalyan vows to ensure safety of women

KAKINADA: “The coalition government in the State will effectively maintain law and order and deal with the crimes with an iron fist,” said Jana Sena supremo and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan. After hoisting the National flag in Kakinada on the 78th Independence Day, Pawan Kalyan asserted that there would not compromise in making the State safe for women and children.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the government’s goal to turn the State drug-free and pledged to transform the State into the destination for investments. “We are infusing life into the State and rebuilding the brand. The departments and systems which were derailed during the previous government will be brought on track,” he said and added that those who looted the public money would not be left scott-free.

“Independence Day is not a holiday, but a day we all dedicate ourselves to the nation and its development, recalling all the sacrifices which won the freedom we enjoy today,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.