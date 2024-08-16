Plan to solarize 1,200 agri feeders in Andhra Pradesh soon

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Chief Secretary for Energy, K Vijayanand, highlighted the urgent need to expand renewable energy in the State, announcing that the government is moving forward with plans to solarize approximately 1,200 agricultural feeders, adding a solar capacity of 3,725 MW. During the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Vidyuth Soudha, Vijayanand explained that this initiative aims to provide free electricity to 1.96 million agricultural consumers. In addition, there are plans to solarize all government buildings in the State by December 2025 with the support of Central Public Sector Enterprises like NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVNL) under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a reliable 24/7 power supply across domestic, industrial, and commercial sectors, while also providing free daytime power to the agricultural sector. The State is focused on increasing power generation, improving transmission and distribution efficiency, and promoting green energy, electric vehicles, and energy efficiency to secure uninterrupted power supply in the future. He noted that AP Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO) operates a robust transmission network with 32,513 circuit kms and 370 substations of varying capacities, boosting power transmission across the State. The electricity supply increased by 12.18% from 72,466.28 million units in FY 2022-23 to 81,292.93 million units in FY 2023-24.

Cost-saving initiatives include the allocation of the 400KV HVDC Raigarh-Puguluru-Thrissur line as a 50% State and 50% Central share, reducing transmission utility charges, saving Rs 24 crore annually. A new agreement with SembCorp Energy India Limited is expected to save Rs 360 crore annually. Infrastructure projects funded by ADB and KfW banks, including the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Green Energy Corridor, are underway.