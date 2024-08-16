Tata Group Chairman to meet Andhra Pradesh CM on August 16

VIJAYAWADA: Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the investment opportunities in the State at the latter’s residence at Undavalli on Friday.

Later in the day, a delegation led by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Director General Indrajit Banerjee will also meet the Chief Minister.

Sources said that the Chief Minister will discuss the new industrial policy of the State, which is slated to be rolled out soon, with the CII delegation to attract investments.

Informing that the Chief Minister shifted his focus on attracting investments on a large scale to set up industries in the State, sources said the government had already initiated the steps to come up with new plans to attract investments.