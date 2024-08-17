Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM announces financial aid of Rs 10 crore to flood-hit Kerala

Kerala is battling ongoing heavy rains and landslides, with the death toll rising as more bad weather is forecasted.
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State has announced financial aid of Rs 10 crore for flood-hit Kerala. The state of Kerala has recently experienced heavy rains and a massive landslide in Wayanad, which has left hundreds of people dead and many others homeless.

The Revenue (CMRF) Department issued a GO (Government Order) to this effect on Thursday. The Revenue (Disaster Management) department noted that Kerala remains on edge as the death toll from the ongoing rain and floods continues to rise, with heavy rain predicted to persist for several more days.

In view of the flood situation in Kerala, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the loss of lives and the damage to property, and announced Rs 10 crore as financial aid to the flood-hit State.

