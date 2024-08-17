CM Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks financial aid for Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached New Delhi on Friday evening to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a slew of other ministers to seek more financial assistance to the State.

Sources said that during his meetings with the Prime Minister and Union Ministers on Saturday, Naidu will focus on fulfilling the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget.

As part of his two-day visit to the national capital, Naidu is scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well.

The meeting with the Prime Minister gains significance as it is the first after passing the Union Budget. The Centre announced Rs 15,000 crore for the development of State capital Amaravati in the Union Budget and Naidu is expected to press for the early arrangement of the same for expediting works.

Similarly, he will also request the Centre for the early release of funds for the backward districts in the State besides seeking resolutions for the issues mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act.

On his arrival in Delhi, Naidu called on Jal Sakti Minister CR Patil at Delhi on Friday evening and held elaborate deliberations on the issues related to the Polavaram project.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, and TDP MPs submitted a memorandum seeking speedy approvals and sanction of funds for Polavaram project. Naidu is learnt to have informed Patil the necessity to expedite the works of Polavaram project.