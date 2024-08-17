Andhra Pradesh

IMA calls for 24-hour nationwide strike from August 17, OPD services suspended

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Head Quarters, national vice-chairman, Dr C Srinivasa Raju condemned the atrocity and demanded swift justice for the victim.
APJUDA & IMA members staged a candlelight protest in Vijayawada
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Head Quarters, national vice-chairman, Dr C Srinivasa Raju, expressed deep outrage over the tragic rape and murder of a young postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In a statement, he condemned the atrocity and demanded swift justice for the victim. The incident has promptied the IMA to call for a nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors on August 17 and 18.

On August 15, a large crowd vandalised the hospital, attacking protesting medical students and destroying sections of the hospital, including the area where the victim was found.

In response, the IMA has declared a 24-hour strike, maintaining essential services while suspending routine Out Patient Department (OPDs) and elective surgeries. The IMA is demanding the enactment of Central Protection Act to safeguard medical professionals.

