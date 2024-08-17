Venkaiah opens Jaipur Foot camp in Nellore

NELLORE: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu praised the provision of artificial limbs to those in need as a noble endeavour during the inauguration of a Jaipur Foot artificial limb fitting camp in Nellore on Friday. The camp was a joint effort organised by Swarna Bharat Trust - Venkatachalam and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Hyderabad.

He, along with Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, officially opened the camp, where wheelchairs, crutches were distributed to beneficiaries, offering much-needed support to the differently-abled. In his address, Naidu emphasised the importance of social service, quoting, “Service to humanity is service to God.” He encouraged individuals to dedicate a portion of their wealth and skills to society, underscoring the role of skill development in youth empowerment and the creation of a new India.