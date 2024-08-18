27 special teams, 9 checkposts set up in Andhra Pradesh to curb ganja

VIJAYAWADA: As part of 100-day action plan to eradicate ganja smuggling in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gopinath Jatti announced the formation of 27 special teams and nine checkposts.

At a review meeting with SPs from five districts, Jatti highlighted the progress, including 223 ganja smuggling cases, the seizure of 9,517 kg of ganja worth `4.75 crore, and the arrest of 545 offenders.

Specialised canine units were deployed in Anakapalle and Narsipatnam areas, and Preventive Detention Act proposals were filed against key offenders. Efforts are underway to disrupt the ganja supply chain and promote alternative crops among farmers.

To date, 8,585 farmers have received seeds for alternative crops, and 31,49,116 silver oak plants have been distributed over 4,498.5 acres. Anakapalli SP M Deepika Patil, Alluri Sitharamaraju district SP Amit Bardar, Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal, Manyam SP SV Madhav Reddy, Srikakulam SP Maheswara Reddy and NDPS special public prosecutor V Govinda Rao and others attended the meeting.