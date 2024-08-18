Andhra Pradesh government gives nod to relax ban on transfer of staff

VIJAYAWADA: Giving the nod for transfer of employees working in various departments, the State government on Saturday issued orders relaxing ban on transfer of employees. However, there will be no transfers in the Education, Medical and Health Departments.

Employees who have completed a period of continuous stay of 5 years at a station as on July 31, 2024, will invariably be transferred. Employees, other than those who completed 5 years of stay at a station, will also be eligible for transfer on administrative exigencies or on personal request. The transfers made as per the guidelines of Election Commission during the General Election 2024 and re-transferred to their original stations after completion of Election process, will not be treated as transfer for the purpose of counting of service at a station.

The transfer ban will be relaxed from August 19 to 31 covering the departments of Revenue (Land Administration), Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, including SERP, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, GVWV & VSWS, Civil Supplies, Mining and Geology, Engineering staff in all departments, Endowments, Transport, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology (EFS&T), Industries, Energy, Stamps & Registration and Commercial Taxes. For the Excise department, the ban will be relaxed from September 5 to 15.

Preference will be given to, visually challenged employees, those who have mentally challenged children and seeking a transfer to a station where relevant medical facilities are available, employees who worked for more than two years in tribal areas, employees with disabilities of 40 per cent or more.

Preference would also be given to employees seeking transfer on medical grounds (pertaining to self or spouse or dependent children), chronic diseases such as cancer, open heart operations, neurosurgery, and kidney transplantation among others, widows appointed on compassionate grounds, visually challenged employees.

In the case where both husband and wife are Government employees, efforts will be made to post both of them at one station or in the stations that are nearer to each other. All vacancies in the notified agency areas should be filled first before filling posts in the non-ITDA areas. Besides ITDA areas, other areas which are interior and backward with a large number of vacancies should be given preference while filling up vacancies on transfers.